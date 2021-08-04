APD arrests man in stolen car with a bunch of stolen stuff – is it yours?

City of Arcata

FELON ARRESTED IN POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE AND FIREARM

On Wednesday, Aug. 4 at about 12:39 p.m., an officer with the Arcata Police Department located a reported stolen vehicle at the Arcata Community Center occupied by a male subject. As the vehicle was leaving the scene, a High Risk Traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle yielded and Eureka resident Matthew Loren Wells (age 35), was detained without incident.

The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Arcata Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Officers also located a stolen firearm in the vehicle along with several toolboxes and miscellaneous hand tools in the bed of the truck, which are believed to be stolen.

Also found in Wells' possession were hydrocodone pills that he did not have a prescription for.

The vehicle was returned to the owner and Wells was transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where he was booked for CVC 10851 - Stolen vehicle, PC 29800(a)(1) - Felon in Possession of a Firearm, PC 496 - Possession of Stolen Property and H&S 11350(a) - Possession of a Narcotic.

Residents may call the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2424 if you believe your property may have been recovered during this investigation. You will be required to provide a detailed description or serial number to confirm the property is yours.















