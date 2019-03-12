APD arrests armed home invasion robbery suspects

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

On Monday, March 10 at 11:33 p.m., officers with the Arcata Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 16th Street for the report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, the suspects had fled and it was determined a home invasion robbery had occurred. During the investigation, a citizen provided information that the suspects may possibly be in the 2500 block of Alliance Road.

Officers responded and contacted Chancellor Seymore (Age 19) of McKinleyville, and Trayten Hunt (Age 26) of McKinleyville.

Seymore was on active county probation for weapons offenses.

During the subsequent investigation, an associated vehicle was identified on scene and found to contain two firearms, masks, and property stolen during the robbery.

Chancellor Seymore was arrested on the following charges and booked into the Humboldt County Jail:

211 PC - Robbery

245(a)(2) PC - Assault w/a Firearm

182 PC - Conspiracy

459 PC - Burglary

29800(a)1 PC - Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

25850(a)1 PC - Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public

12022(a)(1) PC - Armed with a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

11357(b) HS - Possession of over an ounce of Marijuana.

1203.2 PC - Probation Violation.

Trayten Hunt was arrested on the following charges and booked into the Humboldt County Jail:

211 PC - Robbery

245(a)(2) PC - Assault w/a Firearm

182 PC - Conspiracy

459 PC - Burglary

12022(a)(1) PC - Armed with a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

11357(b) HS - Possession of over an ounce of Marijuana.

The Arcata Police Department is requesting anyone with information on this investigation to please contact Detective Sergeant Ortega at 707-822-2424.















