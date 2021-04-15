APD again appeals for Lawson witnesses for help, walk set for Saturday

City of Arcata

WITNESSES NEEDED TO CORROBORATE EVIDENCE

Today marks the four-year anniversary of the stabbing and killing of Humboldt State University sophomore student David Josiah Lawson. The Lawson murder investigation remains an open case, and the Arcata Police Department again asks the community for assistance to solve this murder.

APD has a 24-hour tip line where information could be shared anonymously and confidentially with the department. Any information that can assist the investigation in any way is sought. "The tip line continues to be an effective strategy to generate leads," said Arcata Chief of Police Brian Ahearn. "If you were at that party or know information about the killing, please come forward."

Of the 100 partygoers reportedly present the night of the murder, few have come forward to be interviewed by APD investigators. The APD believes there are more people with more information who can assist the investigation.

The APD's Investigations Division monitors the 24-hour confidential tip line. If you or someone you know was at the party the night Josiah Lawson was stabbed, or if you have information about the case, please call (707) 825-2590 or APD Dispatch at (707) 822-2424.

Regarding the PSA Ahearn said, "Please listen to the PSA, post it, like it, share it, whatever you need to do to get the word out that witnesses are essential to getting this case back into court."

Walk set for Saturday

4 YEARS, 4 MILE, JUSTICE 4 JOSIAH WALK Four years after the unsolved killing of Humboldt State student David Josiah Lawson, the 4 Years, 4 Mile, J4J Walk takes place Saturday, April 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

Meet at Arcata City Hall at noon for a walk to the Humboldt Bay Trail, then back to the Arcata Plaza for a coat drive with music and beverages. Participants are asked to bring art and signs for David Josiah Lawson.

Please wear a mask and observe COVID precautions.















