Anti-dog poop campaign at the Marsh a wasted effort

Mad River Union

ARCATA MARSH AND WILDLIFE SANCTUARY – The ongoing dog poop wars at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary wear on, with neglectful dog owners defying logic, reason, personal responsibility and eco-consciousness by leaving their canine companions’ wastes to stink up and uglify the trails.

Even when provided with handy Dogipot poop bag dispensers, left, some dog walkers just can’t be bothered. Meanwhile, someone recently went to the trouble to install a dozen wire-mounted “CLEAN UP AFTER YOUR DOG” signs along the Marsh’s trails, the signs annotated with motivational witticisms scribbled on with a Sharpie.

Unfortunately, the well-intentioned pooptivist who set out the signs didn’t coordinate the effort with Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM), which manages the wetland wonderland.

After checking with the City of Arcata to ensure that the signs weren’t some new city effort (they weren’t), the signs, which violate the Arcata Municipal Code and are arguably as visually intrusive as the dog poop they aim to discourage, were taken down.

FOAM recently thanked the sign-placer in Upwind, its newsletter, apologizing for having to take them down. As all this pooptroversy took place, Humboldt Pet Supply had to suspend its regular Poop Patrols for lack of public participation (but it would like to get them going again).

For more information, visit Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s page on Facebook. FOAM’s board meets Thursday, March 14 at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center.

