Another impressive performance by the Humboldt Crabs

Richard LaPreziosa

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Sometimes while watching your favorite baseball team on television, it’s easier to tell a home run right off the bat.

However, in person, balls are hit that make some fans say “Wow!” only to see what becomes a routine fly ball to the outfield. It looked like it was gone but then just sputtered out.

But on Thursday night, in the second inning of the opener of the Crabs’ four-game weekend series against the Seattle Studs, the Crabs left no doubt on three hard hit home runs over the mesh monster in left field, which landed on 101 South.

On the first pitch he saw, new Crabs star Andrew Allanson absolutely crushed the first homer of the game.

This was followed by another impressive bomb by outfielder Tyler Ganus, this one a two-run homer. Then it was Ethan Smith’s turn. With a man on first base he added another 2 runs with the third home run of the inning giving the Crabs a 5-0 early lead that they would not give up en route to a 10-5 victory.

After last week’s rain-outs and a Tuesday night win over the Humboldt Eagles the Crabs were back in the swing of things, scoring a whopping 32 runs in this series to Seattle’s 15.

Seattle evened things up on Friday night with a 4-3 win, handing Humboldt their second loss of the young season.

But Saturday saw an even more impressive offensive outburst by the Crabs, this time for 16 runs. Five of those were scored in a monster 5th inning helped along by another 3 run homer by Andrew Allanson. And another new Crab, Dylan McPhillips, accounted for batting in 5 of those runs while the Crabs won the game 16-4.

So this weekend saw lots of offense for sure, but what about pitching? Well, Crabs star pitcher Cole Tremain had that covered. He pitched 5 innings in Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 win allowing only two hits and earning the win to improve his record to 3-0.

So with their record of 10 wins and only two losses and all of these homers and stolen bases and overall baseball excitement, I’d bet at this point you’re really wanting to get yourself to the Arcata Ball Park yourself.

But you might have to wait because the Crabs are taking a road trip Friday through Sunday to play the San Luis Obispo Blues, a formidable team who’s only lost once this season.

That means if you don’t want to take the trip down to San Luis Obispo, you’ll have to wait for Tuesday and Wednesday’s two game set with the NorCal Warriors and hope the Crabs’ offensive fireworks continue on 4th of July weekend at the ballpark with a three-game series against the Solano Mudcats.