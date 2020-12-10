Another death, 26 more infections

A 10th county resident has died with COVID-19, and 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today. That brings to 1,163 the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus.

The individual who died was in their 80s and tested positive at the time of their death.

The outbreak at Granada Rehabilitation and Wellness Center has expanded rapidly since routine testing first discovered a positive case. A total of 54 residents and 16 staff have tested positive for the virus, and that number may continue to grow. Humboldt County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Josh Ennis said the current level of disease transmission is unprecedented in the county. “A skilled nursing facility outbreak is not only a marker for widespread disease, but it also has potential to reflect back out into the community,” he said.

Dr. Ennis added that our community is not insulated from the facility’s outbreak, and that transmission within our county at large can be amplified by it, stressing that cases outside of the facility still make up the majority of the county’s cases. “We are one community. At this point in the pandemic, actions taken by one of us can affect all of us. We should all do our part to keep our loved ones healthy.”

