Annie & Mary Trail survey closes Friday, Feb. 15

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The City of Arcata reminds community members that the Annie and Mary Trail Connectivity Project survey will be open for public input until Friday, Feb. 15.

The Annie and Mary Trail Connectivity Project will create a new trail that will connect Sunset Avenue/Larson Park to Valley West and the Aldergrove Industrial Park via West End Road.

The project team includes knowledgeable engineers and planners from the City of Arcata, the Redwood Community Action Agency, TrailPeople and SHN who are committed to ensuring robust public participation throughout the planning process.

Community feedback will enable the City to seek funds for the design and construction of the new trail and make neighborhood safety improvements for all who walk, run, bike and used other non-motorized modes of transportation in the project area.

Community members are encouraged to share their input and ideas by taking a short, two-to five minute survey which can be found in both English and Spanish at cityofarcata.org. For more information, visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 825-2128.















