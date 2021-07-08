Annie & Mary Day is back on track for this Sunday, July 11

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – ​“Just like the Annie and Mary railroad of old, we feel like we’re back on track,” Marvin Samuels said. Samuels is the president of the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce and is also known as “The Unofficial Mayor of Blue Lake.”

“The entire Blue Lake community is so enthused about having Annie & Mary Day back after a one-year hiatus,” he said.

The event takes place Sunday, July 11.

In 1907, Annie Carroll and Mary Buckley worked as bookkeepers for the Arcata Mad River Railroad so folks called it the A & M Railroad or, more popularly, the Annie & Mary.

The railroad was in operation from 1855 to 1983 and is designated California Historical Landmark Number 842 as the first railroad on the California north coast.

Annie & Mary Day has been celebrated in Blue Lake since 1967 with a parade, music, food and fun.

After being canceled last year during COVID-19, the celebration will be back with precautions and joy in equal measure.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and winds through the town. Bill Nessler classic cars will line the boulevard near the museum. Festivities at Perigot Park start at noon with music by four bands, a crafts fair on the baseball field, food booths and libations, and pony rides and other events for kids at the gymkhana area.

The event is free but be sure to support the Chamber of Commerce’s raffle which features “over thirty amazing items,” according to Samuels.

The Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department will sell barbecue, La Barca Taco Truck will be present, and Blue Lake’s beloved Darcy’s Dogs will be on sale as well.

The Friends of the Annie & Mary Rail Trail will have their beer booth on the baseball field near the craft vendors this year, in order to promote social distancing at the park entrance where the booth has been in past years.

Blue Lake’s volunteer men’s group, The Old Crows, will be selling wine.

Humboldt County Public Health will offer both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Skinner Store, behind Perigot Park from noon until 1:30 p.m.

That day’s vaccinated folks will also earn a free libation at the beer booth.

Bands include that low-down and gritty honky tonk Barn Fire, the popular Cadillac Ranch, Grateful Dead-inspired Dead On, and the Back Seat Drivers.

Perigot Park has the softest grass for dancing in the county.

For more information, sunnybluelake.com
















