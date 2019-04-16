An inside account of the final KHSU staff meeting – ‘no one noticed I was there’

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT STATE – Last week's historic purge and effective closure of Humboldt State's public radio station, KHSU 90.5 FM, took place behind locked doors at the Feuerwerker Building on campus.

However, station volunteer Ryan Lee happened to be in the building, and listened in on what transpired. Using a station production studio, he also managed to broadcast a short segment of the deliberations over the air, but was soon discovered and expelled from the station.

Lee uses ee cummings-style punctuation, which we've left intact. His narrative, including personal reflections, is presented below.

*****

happened to be in the khsu studios this morning when a staff meeting was held in the feuerworker building…present for the meeting were vp of advancement craig wruck, hsu HR man David Montoya, an unidentified armed campus officer , jessica eden, lorna bryant and jeff demark…no one noticed i was there so i was able to listen in to what went down…

the meeting started with wruck saying that the university is still committed to community radio, and then telling jess, lorna and jeff that they had been terminated, along with 2 other paid staff, citing diminished funding as the reason for the changes…jeff noted the station needs to have 5 paid employees to meet regs...

peter fretewell was absent as he has been for most of his tenure as khsu general manager…

jeff noted that most of the fiscal shortfall was due to mis-management a and the chaos in and around the station since fretwell’s arrival, saying the firing of katie whiesdie had cost the station around $80,000…and he noted that the advancement department's bad investments of khsu money had also been a big hit to the bottom line…

wruck also stated that most if not all volunteers were “terminated” also…terminted staff and volunteers have been locked out of the studios, and staff needs an escort to enter wagner house…it was all very corporate, cold and calculating in a manner that lorna noted mirrored what was going on with the lardass administration…

jeff brought up the recently ended pledge drive, saying that because they had been lied to by upper management, that any funds received in the recent fund drive should be returned, because they were obtained under false pretenses…jess agreed there is no way khsu should keep that money…

queried about plans for the future, wruck had no answers…he stammered and said “i don’t know" a lot…it is up in the air as to what will happen to programming, and when pressed on it, did say they had been getting syndicated shows ready for a couple of months already…so much for transparency…wruck said maybe they would partner up with some other folks but no details…

jeff said he feels duped…and disappointed…

jess said the dishonesty by management has been really disappointing and that she feels, after talking to two of the auditors the other day, that there is a lot of dishonesty in the audit report too…she also noted how many good people were working at khsu, and how much good energy and time they have put into khsu to put out excellent programming in good faith…and added a "bad legacy”…

jeff said that fretwell said a year ago things were going to get a lot worse before they got better…and that at the time, he felt that fretwell would tear the place down…

jess pointed out to wruck that he was the source of most of bad decisions/change/problems…

lorna openly challenged wruck and said he had never issued a public apology to her as he said he would…wruck made some kind of bs apology…

jeff said ”this will not play well in the community...

wruck handed out final checks…

dronkers is gone too as far as programming is concerned...

then he noticed me and said who are you? i said i was a volunteer and i was there as security fot the staff, as they had previously been abused by the management…i was told to leave, it was a private staff meeting…

so another clusterfuck by hsu administration, as always, out of touch with the community















