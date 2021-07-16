An explosive season of Humboldt Crabs victories so far

Richard LaPreziosa

Mad River Union

ARCATA – In the five games the Humboldt Crabs played last week, three of them saw double digit scores by the Crabs and not one of them was a loss as they improved their record to 22 wins and five losses.

It all started Tuesday night at the Arcata Ball Park with a 22 to 1 victory over the Perth Heat. Perth was not the team this reporter or apparently anybody in the stands was expecting as COVID restrictions limited who manager Steve Fish could bring to the states.

Fish, a former crab himself, and former scout for the Boston Red Sox, usually has a team that competes on a world level. But this team, from talking to many of their parents who were rooting for them in the stands, seems to be mostly made up of recently graduated high school students on their way to their first year of college.

The highlight of this game however was rising star Gabe Giosso. Giosso crushed three home runs off of Perth and drove an eight RBIs in an epic night at the plate.

Wednesday night saw a different Crab take the spotlight as David Morgan took his turn to be the hero during a one night stand against the Petaluma Leghorns.

Petaluma had a big second inning, scoring five runs and added another one in the third as they jumped out to a 6-2 lead.

But Morgan answered back with a home run over the left-field fence with runners on to tie the game at six a piece. And although the Leghorns would score 3 more runs, the crabs would go on to score 17 and take the win again.

Friday’s game against Seals Baseball looked like it would be business as usual all weekend long as the Crabs totaled 16 runs in the series-opening win.

The Seals were only able to score two runs during the game as Kayden Riccomini allowed only four hits during his six innings pitched in a strong outing.

The crabs would continue rolling on Saturday, although the margin of victory was a little smaller. It was Giosso again, driving in the winning run in the seventh-inning as the crabs took the game but by a much lower score than usual in the 6 to 5 win.

The crabs would finish off the weekend with yet another win over the Seals with a more traditional score of 4 to 2 on Sunday.

“I think we’re all just competitors,” Giosso would tell me after his monster performance on Tuesday night. “Whether we’re down one or up 10, everyone just wants to win.”

I imagine more winning is to come this weekend against the West Coast kings in a three-game series starting Friday and Tuesday/Wednesday games against the Redding Tigers.

Get your tickets online and get out to the game because summer is fleeting and the Crabs have less than a month left to what has been so far an explosive season.















