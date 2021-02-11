American Airlines ACV to Phoenix service starts in June

First Departure On June 3, 2021

Redwood Region Economic Development Commission

Eureka – Today American Airlines announced that it will start daily non-stop service from the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV) to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX) starting June 3, 2021.

“American is pleased to add daily, nonstop service between our Phoenix hub and the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County airport,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning. “As customers once again embrace travel, the great outdoors are high on their list of destinations. This new flight provides customers with access to the beauty of the redwood forests and northern coast of California, and it also provides northern California residents with access to hundreds of one-stop connections across American’s network. And when customers take to the skies, our Clean Commitment ensures their well-being through every step of their travel journey.”

American will provide the service with a dual-class 70-seat Canadair CRJ-700 regional jet with one daily flight as follows:

Depart PHX 10:25 a.m. - Arrive ACV 12:55 p.m.

Depart ACV 3:25 p.m. - Arrive PHX 5:50 p.m.

“This is great news for Humboldt County,” said Humboldt County Aviation Director Cody Roggatz. “I appreciate the broad support we have received from our community. I know this new partnership between the County of Humboldt, American Airlines, Fly Humboldt and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be successful. We’ve got a great airport and we are working hard to support the air travel needs of our community’s businesses, visitors, and citizens.” “We are excited about this new service and look forward to working with American Airlines to ensure its success,” said Gregg Foster, executive director of the Redwood Region Economic Development Commission, the sponsor of Fly Humboldt. “We know that connecting with outside companies and markets is key to the success of our local economy and our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Recruiting and retaining air service has been a top focus of the Redwood Region Economic Development Commission (RREDC) since 2003. In 2011, RREDC joined with community members, businesses, and organizations to create Fly Humboldt, a collaborative effort to increase air service and support our local airport.













