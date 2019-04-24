Alt transportation, music & pancakes at the spring Breakfast in Bayside

Bayside Community Hall

BAYSIDE – On Sunday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to noon, Bayside Community Hall at 2297 Jacoby Creek Rd. will present Breakfast in Bayside with a change from its traditional spring electric vehicle show.

With the participation of Redwood Coast Energy Authority and several community groups, this will be an alternative transportation variety show of several alternatives to gas guzzlers on display for the public to learn and enjoy: different types of bikes, electric vehicles, electric kinetic sculptures, eBikes, motor scooters, solar charging electric bikes assembled by Trevor Keiber, and more.

If you have a unique non-gas vehicle or mode of transportation and want to join, contact Nancy Stephenson at Redwood Coast Energy Authority at (707) 269-1700, extension 352.

Evidence of the community’s generous response to the Hall Fund Drive will be in new stoves and progress on the kitchen upgrade project. Thanks to individual donations, business sponsors, the work of Arcata Sunrise Rotary Club and its members’ businesses, Breakfast diners will enjoy a newly painted main hall and a beautifully renovated entryway showcasing a Wallace and Hinz bar.

SqueezeBug, the popular accordion/guitar duo of Lorna and Steve Brown, will perform their eclectic mix of gypsy jazz, bistro music, French waltzes, Cumbias and Brazilian Choros, and Quebecois reels. Lorna and Steve Brown have brought to Redwood Coast music circles beautiful tunes from around the world. They are a real breakfast treat.

The gourmet breakfast features new buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, chicken apple sausage, scrambled eggs, scrambled tofu and tofu sausage from Tofu Shop, yogurt, fruit of the season, Humboldt Bay Roasters organic coffee, teas, orange juice, hot chocolate and Mad River Farm jams and local sauces. Classic mimosas will also be available. Breakfast is $8; $5 for kids and octogenarians.

Bayside Community Hall hosts this large community mixer four times a year. To learn more about Breakfast in Bayside and all the events and activities at the Hall, see baysidecommunityhall.org.















