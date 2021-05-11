Alleged McK meth enterprise, drug dasher busted

Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF)

On May 10th, 2021 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department Problem Oriented Policing Team (POP), served a search warrant in the 4200 block of Bush Ave. in McKinleyville.

The HCDTF had conducted an investigation over several months into Andrew Daniel Bartley (60 years old) for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine out of his residence. Through their investigation agents determined that Bartley was using Brian Douglas Phillips (59 years old from Arcata) as a runner to deliver methamphetamine to customers.

During the service of the search warrant agents stopped Phillips leaving the residence. Agents located two ounces of methamphetamine in Phillips possession. Agents served the warrant on the residence and detained Bartley without incident.

Inside the garage on the property agents located approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging. Agents also located a stolen .357 revolver that had been reported stolen to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department during a residential burglary on Highway 36 in 2017. Agents also located and seized approximately $6,500 in US currency pending an asset forfeiture investigation.

Andrew Bartley was booked at the Humboldt County jail for the following charges:

• H &S 113 78 ​​ Possession of methamphetamine for sale

• H&S 113 70.1 ​​ Possession of controlled substances while armed

• H&S 11 3 66 ​​ Maintaining or operating a drug house

• PC 496(a) ​​ Possession of stolen property

Brian Phillips will have the following charges forwarded to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:​

• H&S 11378 ​​ Possession of methamphetamine for sale

• H&S 1137 9 ​​ Transportation of methamphetamine for sale

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.















