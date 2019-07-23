All your hatchet-throwing needs soon to be met at Hatchet House

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – If you’ve ever wanted to throw a hatchet in a clean, safe, comfortable, family-oriented environment, your moment has arrived.

Hatchet House Throwing Club is soon to open at 636 Sixth St. in Arcata, site of the former Humboldt Hydroponics shop, and before that, Bob Johnson Paint. The new, all-ages hatcheteria offers all the joys of hatchet throwing, from personal practice to team play, even leagues and competitions. Or just the sheer sensual gratification of pitching a small axe into wood so as to “release your inner lumberjack,” as the website says.

“We went to one in San Diego and just loved the idea,” said Michael Fisher. “We thought, it would be so cool for people to have something else to do besides go to a bar or a restaurant.”

Fisher, his wife Lauren and their two children are toiling to finish the interior in time for a mid-August opening, date to be announced. (It might be synchronized with the opening of Septentrio Winery, right across the street.)

On entering the bright, airy space, patrons will be greeted by an axe coach who will brief them on safety rules and demonstrate technique when necessary.

Groups of four or up to six are preferred – they get a better rate, and with more participants, games are possible.

“We want to provide an activity that’s social,” Lauren said. “You move around; you’re talking with your friends.”

Walls of the club are lined with six “lanes,” each featuring two targets. A thrower stands inside a square and pitches the hatchet at the targets, painted on two layers of Douglas fir 2x10 planks.

It’s not as easy to plant the blade in the wood as it sounds – one first-time thrower missed all three attempts. But even when the hatchet drops onto the mat below the target, it’s fun and new, and a fun to try. Michael says there’s joy in “found achievement” – conquering an entirely fresh task.

“We would hope that everyone gets a chance to do something that’s new,” he said.

Said to be easier than bowling, it does lack the “bumper” lanes that leisure sport provides. Also, it’s different than knife throwing, an activity some have asked about that isn’t available at Hatchet House.

Should all the hatchet-flinging fun work up a thirst, head for the bar selling soft drinks and Kombucha. For noshes, a food truck operated by Sushi Spot will be over at Septentrio.

No special clothing is needed to play, but for obvious reasons, closed-toe shoes are required. “You’re moving, so wear whatever you’re comfortable in,” Lauren said. Even the hatchets are just standard-issue camp utensils, albeit painted white for recreational use.

It’s also a sport accessible to wheelchair users. “There are no barriers to entry,” Michael said.

The new club is family-owned, and not a franchise. But it is affiliated with the growing World Axe Throwing League, with rules and targets based on league standards. ESPN has picked up coverage of the sport as well. At some point, tournaments will be held at the club, and leagues formed.

hatchethousethrowing.com, [email protected], (707) 630-5203













