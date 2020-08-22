All creatures masked and shorn at McKinleyville Barber Shop

Mark Larson

Special to the Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Who would have predicted that getting a haircut would be missed so much during a pandemic?

But when barber shops and salons started to reopen to meet the pent-up demand for haircuts, they had to take extra precautions to keep customers safe from the coronavirus.

At the McKinleyville Barber Shop, the 50-year-old local institution recently “masked up” not just the barbers but also the many stuffed animals and mounted heads on its walls.

The family-owned and operated McKinleyville Barber Shop, located next to the totem pole in the McKinleyville Shopping Center, took this unusual precaution to help make its customers laugh and also as a reminder for everyone to wear masks while getting a haircut.

All of the dozens of mounted wildlife heads on the walls at the McKinleyville Barber Shop, including two jackelope, are wearing masks during this corona-virus era.

On a busy day recently at the walk-in two-chair shop (no appointments), barber Ken Murrell said his father, LeRoy, who started the shop 50 years ago, came up with the idea to place masks on the animal heads mounted on the walls and other stuffed animals.

Ken said his father didn’t realize what a time-consuming job it would be but had predicted correctly that it would make a timely conversation piece, in addition to the usual topics of hunting, sports, fishing and politics.

The three-generations of barbers in the Murrell family (Leroy, son Ken and LeRoy’s grandson “Junior”) have provided the hunting taxidermy and sports memorabilia around the shop, but customers of this long-time local barber shop have provided the caps and hats that also cover the shop’s walls.

Many of the hats on the walls were left by military veterans who got their haircuts at the shop.

In some instances, widows of veterans brought the hats in after their husband’s death. Other hats on the wall have been provided by active-duty members of local fire and law-enforcement agencies and the Coast Guard who get their haircuts at the shop.

Stop by the shop Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and take a look at the mounted heads wearing masks and maybe get a haircut – but wear your own masks and stay physically distanced. Haircuts are $17 (seniors $15).















