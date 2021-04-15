Alice Tolman, Oct. 9, 1946 – April 1, 2021

On April 1, 2021, Alice Berg Tolman passed away. Alice was born October 9, 1946, in Arcata, Calif., to Oscar and Evie Criteser Berg.

She grew up in Crescent City, Calif., and attended Del Norte High School (1964), College of the Redwoods, Arizona State College, and Humboldt State University.

She worked for the McKinleyville Union School District as an instructional aide, United Indian Health Services as an administrative assistant, and was an eligibility supervisor for Humboldt County. Her co-workers enjoyed Alice’s quick wit, warmth, friendliness and professionalism.

Alice loved being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her talent for teaching touched the hearts of many as she served in Primary and Relief Society.

She enjoyed serving in the Family History Center in McKinleyville. She loved her ward family and enjoyed going to church.

She had a passion for gardening, and her flowers were stunning. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing in the choir. As an avid reader, she loved to read about health, news, politics and history. She loved talking to her friends and people at the grocery store. She genuinely cared, and it was a pleasure to hear her positive, enthusiastic, and engaging stories.

Alice loved telling stories about her childhood and loved her brother and sister, Steve (Debbie) Berg of Crescent City and Lois Berg Stevenson (Richard) of Sacramento.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donovan Tolman of Arcata, Calif., who will miss her dearly, “Till we meet again.”

She is also survived by her three children: Jody Patton (Dean) of Murrieta, Calif., Tammy Saldaña of Sacramento, Calif., and Jason Tolman (Jo-Lynn) of Portland, Oregon.

She dearly loved her six grandchildren: Taylor Patton (Malia), Whitney Patton, Hunter Patton, Izabella Saldaña, Kiara Tolman Smith (Kenzie), and Trevor Tolman, and her two great-grandchildren Lilly and Violet Patton.

She also loved her niece Barbara Reed and her son Riley, and Laurel Rosenthal (Dave) and their daughter Rachel, her sister-in-law Vivien Tolman Leigh and her daughters Jennifer Costantino and Robin Pruitt.

Alice touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. As we say goodbye to her, we are saddened, but we take comfort in knowing that she was greatly loved. We thank her for the love and beautiful memories she has left with us, and we will hold on to those until we see her again.















