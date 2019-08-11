AHS Class of ’74 reunited

CLASS of 1974 The Arcata High School Class of 1974 gathered for its 45th class reunion on July 26 and July 27. The classmates gathered at Plaza Grill on July 26, then held their reunion in the Plaza View Room in Jacoby’s Storehouse on July 27. The evening included dinner, entertainment, music and mingling as the classmates caught up and remembered good times. When they graduated from high school, gas was around 42 cents a gallon, Stephen King had published his first book, Carrie, and pocket calculators were just starting to appear. Photo courtesy Tony Gonsalves















