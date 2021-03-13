Ahearn, APD target Valley West’s chronic hellholes for cleanup, fixup

Note: Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn last week sent this message to several dozen citizens concerned with public safety and quality of life in Valley West. – Ed.

Hello Everyone,

Attached to this, and two additional emails, are photos of damaged fences and debris on both public and private property along the NB 101 corridor from highway 299 to Giuntoli Lane.

The purpose of this email is to enlist your willingness to help clean up this area as a private business owner or government official. The community of Valley West has been asking for assistance with the on-going blight attributed to this and other areas of Valley West.

So many property owners and government entities intersect when determining the jurisdiction responsible for repairing fencing or cleaning up debris.

While you have no obligation at all to act upon this email or to communicate with me, as an Arcata Police officer, what your plan is to assist with this project, if you do share with me what you and your team plan to do and by when I can report this information back to the business and residential community members in Valley West who have tolerated this condition for a while; a condition that will require all of us to continue to work together to clean and beautify Valley West.

If you have any questions please email or call me at (707) 601-6943. Attached is my contact information. Feel free to forward this to anyone who you think might be able to help. See below for specific areas that require some type of action Thank you very much.

Brian Ahearn

• Damaged Fencing – Caltrans has been very responsive to repairing damaged fencing. There are several other areas that are in need of repair. Perhaps there are other strategies, or more sturdy fencing materials, that can help reduce the potential for fences to be damaged.

• Debris along 101 – see photos of debris piles that appear to be on state property. Those on private property will be shared with those property owners.

• Encampment along fence line at 4555 Valley West Boulevard – APD will handle.

• Bunk bed cot along fence line at 4555 Valley West Boulevard – APD will handle.

• Debris at Red Roof – photos will be sent to private property owner for notification and a request to remove.















