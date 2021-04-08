ACV to BUR service starts in May

Mad River Union

The County of Humboldt Aviation Department and Fly Humboldt today announced that Avelo Airlines will begin service from Humboldt County to the Hollywood Burbank Airport starting May 19, 2021.

Said Gregg Foster of FlyHumboldt: "Avelo’s announcement is further evidence of the recovery of the airline industry and, more importantly, the desirability of the Redwood Coast as a destination. We look forward to welcoming Avelo to ACV and look forward to a long and productive working relationship with them. We know that this service will be a huge success and will benefit our community and the tourism industry."

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.aveloair.com/

The Avelo press release:

MEET AVELO: AMERICA’S NEWEST AIRLINE

Avelo premieres at Hollywood Burbank Airport with 11 non-stop, unserved routes starting at $19

BURBANK, Calif., April 8, 2021 — America’s first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years — Avelo Airlines — premiered today at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) with travel-inspiring routes and bag-packing low fares. Introductory one-way fares start at $19 on all routes.

Avelo will offer everyday low fares coupled with a smooth and convenient travel experience, flying non-stop unserved routes between BUR and 11 destinations across the Western U.S. Flights are open for booking at aveloair.com starting today at 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EDT, taking flight starting April 28, 2021 with current availability through Sept. 15, 2021.

“Avelo has a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel,” said Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “People are ready to reconnect with family and friends and explore new places. Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience.”

The Avelo leadership team represents more than 200 years of collective aviation experience. Previously co-founder and president of Allegiant Air and CFO of United Airlines, Levy brings more than two decades of airline leadership experience. In addition to Allegiant and United, Avelo’s leadership team includes former senior executives from Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Northwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

“After more than 20 years of steadily shrinking consumer choice, the American flying public wants and deserves more options and lower fares,” said Levy. “Avelo offers both — along with a refreshingly smooth and convenient experience.”

LA’s Best Airport

Avelo has selected Hollywood Burbank Airport as its first base. BUR’s convenience to Greater Los Angeles, Customer-friendly compact size and lower costs were all important considerations. In fact, Fodor’s Travel named BUR the “Best U.S. Airport” in 2019.

“Locals know that BUR is LA’s best airport,” said Levy. “No airport is closer to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and Southern California’s many other attractions than BUR. As the San Fernando Valley’s hometown airport, BUR will give you easy access to an abundance of beautiful and relaxing new non-stop destinations across California and the Western U.S. And for those considering LA for their next vacation or long weekend getaway, BUR is the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to Greater LA and the world-famous fun-in-the-sun activities Southern California is known for.”

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR promises a refreshingly hassle-free experience. BUR offers seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, shorter walking distances from curb to gate, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, and shorter TSA security lines. Customers will be at their gate in a flash while also saving on parking and ground transportation traveling to and from the airport.

“Hollywood Burbank Airport exemplifies the convenient, caring and smooth experience that distinguishes Avelo,” said Levy. “We’re grateful for the enthusiastic partnership that BUR Executive Director Frank Miller, the airport’s commissioners and staff have welcomed us with. It’s not surprising why BUR is LA’s favorite airport.”

Recreational Destinations

Avelo will initially serve a collection of beautiful and relaxing destinations that are currently unserved from BUR. Avelo’s inaugural routes focus on outdoor recreation, national parks, and coastal and mountain terrain – as well as providing air service for an increasing population of remote workers:

Arcata / Eureka, CA (ACV), Victorian charm in the heart of California’s Redwood Coast

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM), where the snow-capped Cascades surround the high desert

Bozeman, MT (BZN), the onramp to Big Sky Country and Yellowstone National Park

Eugene, OR (EUG), where the Willamette Valley begins

Grand Junction, CO (GJT), where the Colorado River meets dramatic red rock landscapes

Medford, OR (MFR), a launchpad to the Rogue Valley and Oregon’s wine country

Pasco, WA (PSC), 300 days of sun in the heart of Washington’s wine country

Phoenix / Mesa, AZ (AZA), a stress-free airport alternative to a year-round desert oasis

Odgen, UT (OGD), a convenient Salt Lake City alternative to Utah’s famed mountains

Redding, CA (RDD), 600 square miles of state and national parks beckon the adventure seeker

Santa Rosa, CA (STS), the gateway to California’s wine country















