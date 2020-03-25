Access Humboldt offers community media resources during emergency

Access Humboldt provides local public health information and more

Community media provide resources for response and recovery

Access Humboldt offers local agencies, organizations and individuals free airtime for cable TV, radio and online audiences.

Community Media Archive hosts the complete collection of local TV and radio programs for on-demand viewing or downloading at no cost.

For example, Access Humboldt aired the live announcement of the local health emergency "shelter in place" order announced by County officials March 20 (program here: https://archive.org/details/ ahca-Humboldt_County_Novel_ Coronavirus_COVID-19_Press_ Conference_Shelter_in_Place_ Order ) and helped Centro del Pueblo produce Spanish language program Radio Centro (here is March 19th edition: https://archive.org/details/ radio_centro_show_03192020 ) informing our Spanish language community about pandemic response.

tonight March 24, 2020 at 5 p.m., Access Humboldt will be cablecasting (AH 11) a live Townhall with Congressman Jared Huffman and guest in collaboration with colleagues at Community Media Center Marin ( Andand guest in collaboration with colleagues at Community Media Center Marin ( cmcm.tv ).

Executive Director Sean Taketa McLaughlin released this statement:

"Public health and safety require us to self-isolate by household and to minimize our exposure to others. Many community based groups, including agencies and jurisdictions are challenged to stay connected. Access Humboldt will continue to provide media resources including open channels for TV, radio and online content, as well as production support and training to help local voices be heard.

"We've already aired fully online meetings across different platforms - including YouTube, Skype and Zoom - and we expect to see many new solutions develop to meet changing demands. Look for more current information, training and online tools for local voices on Access Humboldt - https://www.accesshumboldt. net/

If you have information that our community needs to hear - please share your content!"

For more information contact Sean Taketa McLaughlin: [email protected] or cel: 707-616-2381. Access Humboldt is a non-profit, community media & broadband access organization serving the residents and local jurisdictions of Humboldt County on the North Coast of California USA, managing resources that include: cable access TV channels; KZZH FM 96.7 community radio; a wide area broadband network with dedicated optic fiber connections to twenty locations serving local jurisdictions and community anchor institutions; broadband access wireless networks; a Community Media Center with studio and other production equipment and training on the Eureka High School campus; and ongoing operational support for public, educational and governmental access media services. AccessHumboldt.net