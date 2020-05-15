ABC revokes the licenses of Toby and Jack’s and Sidelines in Arcata

Arcata – Effective immediately, alcohol sales are prohibited at two bars in Arcata: Toby and Jack’s located at 764 9th Street, and at Sidelines Sports Bar, located at 732 9th Street. Today, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents and Arcata Police officers have posted notices of revocation at these two bars in Arcata.

The licenses have been revoked for illegal narcotics transactions after administrative hearings and multiple administrative appeals beginning in late 2018. ABC filed accusations describing multiple narcotics violations.

The cases were adjudicated in the state’s disciplinary process and were heard before an Administrative Law Judge, who issued a proposed decision revoking the licenses.

The ABC director adopted the ALJ’s decisions to revoke the licenses.

The cases were then appealed to the ABC Appeals Board, which remanded the cases back to the ABC director for reconsideration of penalty. After reconsideration, the ABC director issued a decision revoking the licenses.

The cases were appealed to the ABC Appeals Board for a second time, which upheld ABC’s penalties of revocation for both licenses.

ABC filed accusations against both businesses following a five month-long investigation involving illegal narcotics transactions inside both premises. The undercover operation was a combined effort between ABC, Arcata Police and other members of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force.

ABC, along with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, initiated the investigation due to heightened concerns regarding narcotics activity within the locations in the community.

ABC is a department of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency.















