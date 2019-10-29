ABC booze patrol will be out and about on Halloween

ABC Agents will be out Enforcing Alcoholic Beverage Laws during Halloween Week

The Department also recognizes Red Ribbon Week and a focus on Preventing Underage Drinking

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC)today announced that agents will be working in communities throughout California tomake this year’s Halloween as safe as possible by utilizing ABC education and enforcementprograms.

In California, there are many large Halloween events held each year where alcohol may be involved.

“Too many Californians are killed or injured in alcohol-related crashes and incidents andhopefully education, prevention, and enforcement efforts will prevent those tragedies fromoccurring,” said ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith. “ABC encourages everyone to discuss how to make Halloween as safe as possible.”

The Department is reminding people now of the potentially devastating consequences that can result from a poor decision so that individual harm or deaths can be avoided. ABC education and enforcement will be broad-based with a focus on preventing sales of alcohol to minors, and over-consumption. ABC also reminds adults of legal drinking age todesignate a non-drinking driver before celebrations so they can get home safely and keep communities safe.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), harmful and underage drinking remain significant problems in this country and on U.S. campuses despite collective efforts to address them. More information on prevention strategies can be found on their website at http://www.niaaa.nih.gov/ or at http://www.collegedrinkingprevention.gov/.

In addition to Halloween activities, Oct 23-October 31 is National Red Ribbon Week. The Red Ribbon Campaign, coordinated by the National Family Partnership, is a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the destruction caused by drugs in America. The campaign’s mission is to create a drug-free America by helping citizens across the country come together to keep children, families and communities safe, healthy and drug-free. Visit the Red Ribbon website at http://redribbon.org/ for more information.

ABC protects communities through education and by administering prevention and enforcement programs designed to increase compliance with California’s alcoholic beverage laws. ABC licensees and their employees are encouraged to take ABC’s free four-hour LEAD training classes to help achieve higher compliance with alcoholic beverage laws. LEAD stands for Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs. You can find more information at https://www.abc.ca.gov/education/register-for-licensee-training/.

To learn more about ABC programs that help protect communities, prevent alcohol-related harm, and save lives visit. https://www.abc.ca.gov/enforcement/ orhttps://www.abc.ca.gov/education/. ABC’s mission is to provide the highest level of service and public safety to the people of the State through licensing, education, and enforcement. ABC is a Department of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

Funding for Halloween enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
















