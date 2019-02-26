Aaron Ostrom is the Arcata Chamber’s Business Leader of 2018

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Business Leadership Awards event at the Arcata Community Center Saturday night.

The gala evening featured dinner by Brett Shuler Fine Catering and Cassaro’s Catering with drinks by Bar Nomadic. Silent, live and Dutch auctions were held. Surf painter Shawn Griggs of Ferndale created a painting live on stage.

But the core of the event was recognition of extraordinary local businesses, as determined by Chamber members.

Business Leader of the Year

The coveted Business Leader of the Year award, determined by past business leaders, was Aaron Ostrom.

Ostrom is owner of Pacific Outfitters and co-founder with Tim Haywood of the PacOut Green Team, which celebrated its fifth anniversary with a cleanup on Moonstone Beach the same day.

Business winners

Nominees and winners in various categories of business, which were all profiled by Chamber Executive Director Joellen Clark-Peterson in the Mad River Union, were:

Business of the Year, as decided by the City of Arcata’s Economic Development Committee and the City Council was Eco-Groovy Deals.

Small Business of the Year was Frankie’s NY Bagels. Other nominees included Tosha Yoga and WoodLab Designs.

Nonprofit of the Year was Friends of the Dunes. Other nominees were Dell’Arte International and Hospice of Humboldt.

New Chamber Member of the Year was Plaza Shoe Shop. Other nominees were Local Worm Guy and North Country Fair.

Hospitality and Tourism of the Year was the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation. Other nominees were Humboldt Cannabis Tours and Redwood Coast Vacation Rentals.

Green Business of the Year was Alchemy Distillery. Other nominees were Environmental Protection Information Center (EPIC) and Los Bagels.

Beautification of the Year was won by Café Brio. Other nominees were Arcata Main Street and Bayside Community Hall.

Ambassadors of the Year were Becky and Jerry Reece, Cruise Planners.















