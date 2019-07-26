A berry good way to spend Sunday

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

WESTHAVEN – Oh, we wait all spring until midsummer, the time when the Blackberry Festival rolls around. It’s always the last Sunday in July and you can count on that! You can also count the 1,044 pies the Westhaven Ladies Club has been making since January.

The ladies (and one gentleman) meet weekly at the Westhaven Fire Hall to make and freeze blackberry and huckleberry pies.

Then, in a frenzy of baking, the pies are fresh baked just before the festival and sold, by the pie, by the slice, and a la mode. They also sell homemade jams and jellies.

It’s all to support the all volunteer Westhaven Fire Department. This little but mighty department covers over 800 properties, responds to car accident calls along the 101 corridor, and is often first on the scene of medical calls to residents in the Westhaven area.

This is the 59th annual festival. That’s a lot of pie.

Crafts booths, barbecue, local beer and wine, live music by The Sand Fleas, Moonstone Heights, That Buckin’ String Band, and Rinky Dink String Band, and kid’s activities all round out the day. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers ask you kindly to leave your dogs at home.

The fire hall is located on Sixth Avenue. The Humboldt Transit bus runs on Sunday and stops across the street.

This year’s festival will be a sweet remembrance of two important people who have recently died. Cody Behler, who died in a car accident in June, was a valued member of the fire department and a trained first responder.

Carol Daniels, a longtime pie making member of the Westhaven Ladies Club and mother of club members Erica Ervin and Greta Daniels, passed away after an illness recently.

Both these wonderful people will be missed and remembered by many festival goers.

No matter how many pies the club bakes, pies often sell out, so come early for a delicious treat.















