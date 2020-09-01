A bagpipe birthday Jam

BAGPIPE BIRTHDAY When Julie Waddelow remarked to her friend David LaRue that no one had ever made a fuss about her birthday, he vowed that this would not stand. Selecting an outdoor table at The Jam on Arcata's H Street, he invited friends for her birthday dinner. As the diners noshed, there appeared members of the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band in full regalia, serenading all in sweet bagpipe jams. “I’m super appreciative of everyone there,” Julie said. Below, the diners, with LaRue, left, and Waddelow, right. Photos by Matt Filar | Union















