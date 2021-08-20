8th Annual Kevin Ebbert Memorial Trail Run is Sunday

ARCATA – The 8th Annual Kevin Ebbert Memorial Trail Run will take place on Sunday, Aug. 2 in Arcata’s Redwood Park.

Select either the 10k+ or 2-mile trail run through the majestic redwood forest; the 2-mile course is a great opportunity for anyone to get out into nature for a nice walk while being part of a great cause.

The 10k+ is at 9 a.m.; the 2-Mile Walk/Run is at 9:30 a.m.

The 10k+ is a challenging trail run for experienced runners or those planning to train in preparation for this event.

This event is held to honor Kevin Ebbert, a local boy who went on to become a Navy SEAL.

All proceeds from this year’s run will be donated to Friends of the Dunes in Kevin’s name.

Friends of the Dunes is dedicated to conserving the natural diversity of coastal environments through education and stewardship programs.

Contact [email protected] to sponsor this event or donate. Register online at HealthSPORT.com.

