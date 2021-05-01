Kirsten’s Kitchen: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze, Blue Cheese and Walnuts

Ahh Brussels sprouts, they are not just for Thanksgiving!

Of course because they are cabbage in miniature I adore them, but do not let my bias sway you, try them yourself with three wonderful flavors that compliment them perfectly: balsamic glaze, blue cheese and walnuts!

The best part of this dish is that it feels gourmet and elegant and yet requires so little effort, other than preparing the sprouts.

But once that is done and they are in the oven baking to crisp perfection, then you are just making the finishing touches, and oh what touches they are!

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze, Blue Cheese and Walnuts

(serves 2-3)

1 lb Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons oil

Pinch of salt

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

Blue cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Prepare Brussels sprouts by cutting off ends, and peeling off outer leaves that look old or blemished, cut in half and set aside.

Toss sprouts with olive oil and salt and spread on a sheet pan lined with parchment or foil and roast for 17-20 minutes, until tender and loose leaves begin to crisp and blacken.

Five minutes before sprouts are done, add balsamic vinegar to a heavy bottom pan – I use a small cast iron frying pan – and bring to a simmer and reduce by half.

When sprouts are done, place them on a platter, drizzle with the balsamic glaze, and sprinkle with cheese and walnuts and serve.

Hugs!















