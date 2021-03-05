5th Annual Zero to Fierce Womxn’s Festival celebrates activism

Arcata Playhouse

ARCATA – Playhouse Arts produces the Fifth Annual Zero to Fierce Womxn's Festival Monday, March 8 to Sunday, March 14. The theme of this year's online celebration, beginning on International Women’s Day, Monday, March 8, is Womxn as Activists.

Playhouse Arts has brought together an array of performing and visual artists as well as chefs, faith leaders, scholars, and social activists to celebrate the power of love, community and womxn.

There will be plenty of chances for people to gather online, with almost all events being free. The Zoom online platform allows participants to stream all day, or drop into individual events that provoke their curiosity.

Playhouse Executive Director Jacqueline Dandeneau said, “I want to talk with others and be challenged to find loving solutions. Fierce loving solutions. And laugh. And sing. And eat good food. This is what the festival does for many people."

With artists from Humboldt County and around the continent, the festival features a musical performance on Saturday, March 13 of new solo releases by Allison Russell. She has been named one of the Top 12 Artists to Watch in 2021 by Rolling Stone. She's a founder and "one half of the band Birds of Chicago, one quarter of the band Our Native Daughters, and one hundred percent human.". Allison recently released two sublime covers and in the first three days her monthly listeners rose from zero to 43,000. That's Zero to Fierce alright!

The Zero To Fierce Womxn's Festival, is comprised of five daily series: Morning Movement, The Lunch Box Series, Family Time, Afternoon Adventure and After Five.

Morning Movement starts the festival off with a sunrise marsh walk, and then activates your week with alternating yoga and meditation with Stephanie Perrett and/or DanzUrbano with Mimi Kyoko.

The Lunchbox Series, Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m., offers a unique community experience for your lunch break. Lunch Box topics include Wild Escapes, a book release by Patti Johnson, She Tore It, Then Wore It, a mending workshop led by Emilia Sumelius-Buescher, a discussion with Camaray Davalos about her new film Woman Who Blooms at Night, A Conversation with Judge Abby Abinanti, Chief Justice of the Yurok Tribal Court, and a new project, Voting for Women, with the Playhouse Team.

Each day of the series, for $10 you can preorder a delicious meal from different local chefs including OBento, Egghead, Cassaro Catering, Humboldt Rise and ramen from H.A.P.I.

Family Time includes Crafterzooms and Storytelling by an array of family friendly familiar faces. On Saturday, author Ali Freedlund and illustrator Becky Grant release their new book, Lucy the Bear.

Afternoon Adventure includes Book Binding Chapbooks with Katie Belknap, Painting and Collage with Violet Crabtree, A Classical Garage Band with Julie Fulkerson and Gwen Post, an Activist Panel, Compositions by Mo HD, Radio Centro- Mujeres Activas, Herbs and Self Care with Jane Bothwell, Beer Tasting with Sarah McKinney and Johanna Nagan, and the roving Walls on Wheels Gallery.

After Five kicks off with the Annual Women's International League for Peace and Freedom’s Evening Celebration. Other events include Wildflower: Indigenous Spirit by Sophia Madrigal, The J Street Radio Hour featuring an all ladies line up, A Fireside Chat with Joan Schirle and Gloria, Cocktails with Kate at the Logger Bar, A Very Ray Variety Show with Rachel Post and The Tenth Annual One Minute Dances.

The festival closes on Sunday March 14, with an afternoon discussion on Love and Spirituality in Activism, and Get your Phyllo On, a cooking class and dinner with Lauren and Mariah Sarabia.

