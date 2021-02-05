​‘Feverish’ online spending hikes county sales tax income

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Despite predictions of reduced county unincorporated area sales tax revenue, the tax income has actually increased compared to last year due to “at-home spending” and online buying.

​The county’s sales tax scenario was outlined during a mid-year budget review at the January 26 Board of Supervisors meeting.

​A written staff report states that as of Jan. 20, the county had received about $4 million in sales tax revenue since the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, 2020.

That’s a $335,362 increase over was received over the same time in the last fiscal year.

​Last year, the county got $5.7 million in sales tax revenue. County staff projected only $4.9 million in sales tax revenue for the current year due to COVID-19 uncertainties but now the year’s revenue is forecasted to be $6.3 million.

​“I guess a lot of this has to do with hardware, building and garden supply,” said Supervisor Rex Bohn, adding that the county is also seeing benefits from a high court decision that assigns sales tax revenue to destination counties instead of shipping locations.

​County administrative staff made the budget predictions last spring, when COVID-19’s impacts were ramping up.

“Obviously this is an unprecedented event and it’s very difficult for even the experts to articulate where sales trends might go in the future,” Deputy County Administrative Officer Elisha Hayes told supervisors.

​The county is assisted by financial consultants and “they, equal to us, were surprised by the positive performance of Humboldt County,” she continued. “A large portion of that is people being locked down at home, doing home renovation projects and feverishly spending online instead of going out to stores throughout closures.”

​Other areas of consumer spending are weaker and the written staff report states that “revenues for fuel services and business sectors have shown a decline.”

​With the surprisingly higher sales tax revenue along with salary reductions in the Sheriff’s Office budget, $800,000 of Measure Z public safety sales tax revenue was available for new funding items and supervisors had a lengthy discussion on how to spend it.

​The largest share, of about $354,000, was allocated for county road repairs.

Other items chosen for the funding include $80,000 for illegal dumping clean-ups on county properties, $59,000 to the Fortuna Police Department for a Drug Task Force Officer and $46,000 to the 2-1-1 Humboldt information and Research Center.

​Several funding items for projects that are still underway were carried over into the current fiscal year, including about $364,000 for firefighting projects.

​The county has had procedural disagreements with Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez and the written staff report details how lack of financial account postings for the previous fiscal year has prevented development of the upcoming year’s budget and triggered the loss of about $500,000 in federal and state Public Works funding.

​Lack of submittal of a “cost allocation plan” related to federal and state reimbursements could lead to a loss of $15.3 million, according to the staff report.















