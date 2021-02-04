UPDATE: Wes Green open, but no longer part of city’s drop-off program.

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The City of Arcata announced today that Wes Green Landscaping is no longer part of its No-Charge Green Waste Drop-Off Program.

The city billed the change as a "temporary adjustment." Owner Nick Green said that it was due to "lack of payment," and that he would no longer accept green waste "for free."

However, Wes Green remains open, conducting business as usual in all other respects.

The City of Arcata press release:

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: TEMPORARY CHANGES MADE TO THE CITY OF ARCATA’S GREEN WASTE DROP-OFF PROGRAM

Arcata, CA, February 4, 2021 –​ The City of Arcata’s residential green waste drop-off site operated by Wes Green Landscaping is temporarily suspended. ​The City and the Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) are working to develop a system to bridge this temporary interruption in service, and the ​City’s No-Charge Green Waste Drop-Off Program has been updated with changes effective immediately. Temporary updates to the program include:

Recology Arcata customers within the city limits are eligible to drop-off up to 24 cubic yards of green waste annually at “no charge.” ​To continue to receive this service, customers ​will need to physically go to Wes Green Landscaping, located at 6360 West End Rd. in Arcata, with their load of green waste.

Customers will see a sign across the street from the facility entry where their load will be checked in order to receive a voucher. ​Customers may then present the voucher for no-charge green waste drop-off at Humboldt Sanitation’s Transfer Station in McKinleyville or at HWMA’s Transfer Station in Eureka. Vouchers must be redeemed within 45 minutes of marked date and time.

More information on alternative drop-off facilities, their locations, hours of operation and pricing for green-waste drop-offs without a voucher are listed below:

Humboldt Sanitation

2585 Central Ave, McKinleyville, CA 95519

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With no voucher, green waste drop-off fees are $160/ton and a minimum fee of $8.

Humboldt Waste Management Authority Transfer Station

1059 West Hawthorne Street, Eureka, CA 95501

Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With no voucher, green waste drop-off fees are $90/ton with a minimum fee of $7 for

up to 140 pounds.

Green waste materials will be combined with other locally-collected green waste and transported to Dry Creek Compost for further composting. The City of Arcata and HWMA thanks Wes and Teresa Green and Humboldt Sanitation for their assistance in bridging this service interruption. The City of Arcata and HWMA thank ​all Green Waste Program customers for diverting green waste and reducing the amount of material sent to the landfill, and apologizes for the temporary inconvenience that changes to the program may cause. It is currently estimated that normal service will resume in 30 days, and future updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

For more information regarding the City’s Green Waste Program, please email the Environmental Services Department at ​[email protected]​ ​or call (707) 822-8184.