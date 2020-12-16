McKinleyville grow op approved

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – ​A Fortuna-based company’s indoor cannabis operations in McKinleyville will be expanded, as the county’s Planning Commission has approved a permit for an additional 1,300 square feet of growing area.

​The commission’s December 3 meeting included approval of a conditional use permit for indoor cultivation at a business park property on McKinleyville Avenue near the intersection of Commercial Lane.

​Advanced by Yeti Enterprises, LLC, the indoor growing will occur within a 3,270 square-foot building and will be divided into a propagation area and two vegetation/cultivation areas.

​According to a written staff report, the project “will be designed appropriately with odor mitigation and there will not be adverse impacts to the neighborhood related to visual and odor impacts or security concerns.”

​Estimated annual water use is 120,000 gallons and the McKinleyville Community Services District recommended approval of the permit. ​During peak operation, the facility is expected to employ five workers. Drying of the cannabis will be done onsite but processing will be done elsewhere.

Last August, Yeti Enterprises gained the commission’s approval for 4,775 square feet of indoor cannabis cultivation in a newly-constructed two-story building on a nearby parcel.

The McKinleyville Union School District recommended denial of that permit due to the proximity of two school bus stops but as with last week’s approval, planning staff noted that indoor cannabis cultivation isn’t subject to school bus stop setbacks and “will not have an adverse impact on children.”

