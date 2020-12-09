32 new cases today – testing urged

The total number of county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at 1,195, after 32 new cases were reported today.

Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the most helpful things county residents can do for the community at large. Catching cases early, especially in those who are asymptomatic, can help prevent others from being exposed.

The state-run OptumServe site at Redwood Acres has expanded its available appointments through Saturday, Dec. 12, in addition to the regular schedule seven days a week.

To schedule a no-cost appointment today:

Go to LHI.care/covidtesting, or

Call 888-634-1123.

Results are returned typically in a few days. To learn what to do while waiting for results, go to humboldtgov.org/waitingforresults. Redwood Acres is located at 3750 Harris St. in Eureka.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

