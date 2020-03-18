Tsunami Information Statement Number 1 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK 311 PM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020 EVALUATION ---------- * There is NO tsunami danger from this earthquake. PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS --------------------------------- * The following parameters are based on a rapid preliminary assessment of the earthquake and changes may occur. * Magnitude 5.1 * Origin Time 1408 AKDT Mar 18 2020 1508 PDT Mar 18 2020 2208 UTC Mar 18 2020 * Coordinates 40.3 North 124.5 West * Depth 8 miles * Location 35 miles SW of Eureka, California 210 miles NW of San Francisco, California ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE -------------------------------------- * Further information will be issued by the United States Geological Survey (earthquake.usgs.gov) or the appropriate regional seismic network. * This will be the only U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message issued for this event unless additional information becomes available. $$















