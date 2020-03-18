Updated: 5.2 earthquake rattles North Coast – no tsunami danger

Tsunami Information Statement Number 1
NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK
311 PM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

EVALUATION
----------
 * There is NO tsunami danger from this earthquake.


PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS
---------------------------------

 * The following parameters are based on a rapid preliminary
   assessment of the earthquake and changes may occur.

 * Magnitude      5.1
 * Origin Time    1408 AKDT Mar 18 2020
                  1508  PDT Mar 18 2020
                  2208  UTC Mar 18 2020
 * Coordinates    40.3 North 124.5 West
 * Depth          8 miles
 * Location       35 miles SW of Eureka, California
                  210 miles NW of San Francisco, California


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE
--------------------------------------
 * Further information will be issued by the United States
   Geological Survey (earthquake.usgs.gov) or the appropriate
   regional seismic network.

 * This will be the only U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center
   message issued for this event unless additional information
   becomes available.

$$

 







