44 new cases today – highest daily report yet

A total of 993 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, after 44 additional cases were reported today. This marks the highest single day case report since the pandemic began, breaking a record set only yesterday.

Humboldt County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Josh Ennis said, “Forty-four cases is obviously the highest daily report we’ve seen to date, and at this point in the pandemic, we know that hospitalizations and deaths follow weeks behind,” Dr. Ennis said. He added that hospital capacity is not a concern today, but he cautioned that the county may have to rely on its own resources to get through this next period of the pandemic.

“We are just now seeing hospitalizations tick up in the past week after our own surge in cases started approximately four weeks ago. COVID case rates are high in almost every county in the state, so it’s unlikely that our county will have access to outside resources,” he said. “We have to do everything we can as individuals and as a community to protect each other and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed.”

