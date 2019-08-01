41 grams of meth seized, woman arrested

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

ARCATA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR SALE

On Wednesday, July 31 at about 2 p.m., an officer with the Arcata Police Department conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 1600 block of Samoa Blvd.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as, Shelia Karen Eacret (Age 58) of Arcata. Eacret is on active formal county probation with search and seizure terms for PC 4573.6-Bringing a controlled substance in to a jail facility.

During the subsequent investigation, Eacret was found to be in possession of 41 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sales

During the booking process, additional methamphetamine was located concealed on Eacret's person.

Eacret was arrested on the following charges and booked into the Humboldt County Jail:

HS 11378 - possession of a controlled substance for sale.

HS 11379(a) - transportation of a controlled substance

VC 14601 - driving with a suspended driver's license

PC4573.6 - bringing a controlled substance into jail

PC 1203.2 - probation violation















