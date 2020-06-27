38th Lantern Floating Ceremony going virtual

38TH ANNUAL ARCATA LANTERN FLOATING CEREMONY IS GOING VIRTUAL THIS YEAR

Arcata, CA, June 26, 2020 – ​The 38th Annual Arcata Lantern Floating Ceremony organizers will be offering alternative ways for the community to share intentions, hopes and remembrance in lieu of lantern floating at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary this year.

The City of Arcata’s Nuclear-Free Zone Committee started the Arcata Lantern Floating Ceremony 38 years ago to commemorate the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 and to affirm Arcata’s dedication to the cause of peace. The ceremony has since evolved into a beautiful opportunity for the community to come together for a collective moment of remembrance and reflection.

In order to protect the health and safety of the community this year, community members are invited to share photographs, artwork and inscriptions in honor of departed loved ones and ancestors. Messages of peace and hope for racial and cultural harmony are also encouraged.

A video compilation of community submissions will be released on YouTube on Saturday, August 8 and will include performances of local musicians, poets and speakers, including Mayor Michael Winkler. The video and a community message board will also be available for viewing year round at ​arcatalanternfloatingceremony.org​.

Digital submissions can be emailed to ​[email protected]​ until Monday, July 20 to be included in the ceremony video. Late submissions will be included on ​arcatalanternfloatingceremony.org​, but not in the video release. In addition, community art and inscription submissions will be displayed on the southwest corner of the Arcata Plaza. Physical art submissions can be mailed or dropped off at the Arcata Public Library, located at 500 7th Street, until Monday, July 20.

For more information, please visit ​arcatalanternfloatingceremony.org​ or email [email protected]​.