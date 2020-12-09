A total of 1,137 local residents have tested positive for COVID-19, after 35 new cases were reported today.

COVID-19 testing continues to be in high demand locally. Those without symptoms or those who are mildly ill can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test online through OptumServe at lhi.care/covidtesting or by phoning 888-634-1123. The site is located at Redwood Acres, 3750 Harris St., Eureka.

OptumServe has been working to bring additional testing capacity to Humboldt County, but testing availability can vary. If an appointment is not available at the preferred time, continue to check for availabilities on the website.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

