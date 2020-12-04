27 crafters at Bayside Holiday Market

Bayside Holiday Market

BAYSIDE – After a successful Black Friday opening, the Bayside Holiday Market is now open five days a week featuring 27 of the community’s favorite local artisans and crafters.

The market is located in the Bayside Community Hall at 2297 Jacoby Creek Rd. in Bayside. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 19.

The Bayside Holiday Market was created this year in response to so many of the usual local craft fairs being forced to scale back or cancel. It was organized by Amy Whitlatch of Amy’s Almost Perfect, and each of the vendors contributed to the cost of operations and marketing.

The market has been approved by the county, and all health and safety rules are being followed. Unlike at a typical craft fair, individual vendors will not be present. Instead, they have set up and stocked their displays in advance, and shoppers can gather items and pay at a single check-out point.

The market is accepting both credit cards and cash.

The Holiday Market includes goods from the following artisans and crafters:

Amy’s Almost Perfect

Frog 1 Frog 2

Christina Anastasia

K Loop Design

Pen & Pine

Rebekah Evans Acrylic Pour Art

The Garlic People

Diane Sweet Heat

Humboldt Hot Sauce

Seaside Herbs and Oils

Jameson Creek Ranch

Joanna’s Jam

Ingrid’s Garden Therapy

Nicole’s Creations

Plastic Uniquely Recycled

Go Send Love

Elaine Shore Porcelain

David Kelley Woodworking

Thimbleberry Threads

Oceanside Jam

Peggy Loudon Porcelain

Hum Yum Caramel

McClure Designs

Nature’s Scent Bath & Body

Sew Lemony

Sarah’s Handmade

Those who want to support local charities are encouraged to shop on Thursdays, when 10 percent of gross proceeds will be donated. The charities and the days they benefit are: Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods on Dec. 3, Soroptimist International of Eureka on Dec. 10, and Sequoia Humane Society on Dec. 17.

More information is available at (707) 593-6544 or [email protected].















