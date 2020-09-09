25 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing to 434 the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus.

The daily, weekly and monthly datasets have been updated. Some highlights include the following:

Of the 1,723 residents tested for previous COVID infection, also known as antibody testing, 31 or 1.8 percent tested positive.

The county’s case doubling time has improved to 46 days.

The confirmed case rate stands at 320 per 100,000 county residents. The state rate is more than five times that at 1,841 cases per 100,000. The national rate is 1,914 cases per 100,000 U.S. residents.

Today’s alert level stands at two or level yellow. Visit humboldtgov.org/dashboard to view the county’s Alert Level Assessment tool.

