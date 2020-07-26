$2.5M grant to keep McK’s sewage a-flowing

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MCKINLEYVILLE – Three sewer lines that cross under U.S. Highway 101 in McKinleyville are going to get upgraded thanks to a $2.54 million federal grant.

The McKinleyville Community Services District received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Program that will cover 75 percent of the cost of a $3.4 million project to replace sewer lines that cross under U.S. Highway 101 near Hiller Park. The MCSD will provide a $850,000 match using sewer funds.

The MCSD Board of Directors voted unanimously July 1 to enter into a contract with GHD Inc. to design the project, complete all the necessary studies, obtain permits and manage construction. The GHD contract is for $1,221,000.

The design and permitting will take place from now until June of 2021, when construction will begin. The construction portion of the project will go out to bid.

Three pipes that cross under U.S. Highway 101 will be replaced, The pipes carry sewage from the middle of McKinleyville to the Sewage Treatment Plan near Hiller Park.

“It is anticipated that all three crossings would be replaced with parallel High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipe that is more resilient to damage in a major earthquake and with a slightly larger capacity to handle larger storm event flows than the existing pipes,” states a staff report provided by the board. “This long-term and independent solution will ensure MCSD can continue providing wastewater services, avoid contamination of local groundwater, streams, and parks with raw wastewater, and protect the integrity of Highway 101 above the crossings in the event of a major earthquake.”

“This is a big deal and a real financial windfall for the district,” said MCSD Director Dennis Mayo at the July 1 meeting.















