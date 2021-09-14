15 year old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in McKinleyville

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

McKINLEYVILLE – On Monday, Sept. 13 at about 8 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1300 block of Underhill Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a physical assault.

As deputies arrived on scene, a 15-year-old juvenile suspect approached a deputy’s patrol vehicle and began attempting to punch out the windows of the vehicle. After creating safe distance from the suspect, deputies were able to successfully take the juvenile into custody without further incident.

Inside the residence, deputies located an adult female victim with injuries appearing to be the result of an assault with a power drill. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Deputies also contacted an uninjured adult male victim on scene.

During their investigation, deputies observed multiple broken windows reportedly broken by the suspect during an altercation between the juvenile and the two victims.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into Humboldt County Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder (PC 664/187(A)) and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm (PC 245(A)(1)).

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.