14 Humboldt cases as of Friday, March 27

Humboldt County Public Health

HUMBOLDT – Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today, bringing the total to 14 local cases since the outbreak began. Cases 11 through 14 are currently under investigation, with additional information expected next week.

Case number five, confirmed on March 24, has been found to be a contact of another case and is therefore not an example of community spread.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said ongoing investigations are extensive and time consuming, involving numerous individuals. “These results have implications,” she said, “and we want to get them right.”

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect in the county through April 9. For current information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by emailing [email protected] or calling (707) 441-5000.

March 27, 2020 - Public Health Lab Report