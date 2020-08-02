124 Redwood Rangers thank donors for new cargo trailer

124 Redwood Rangers

ARCATA – The 124 Redwood Rangers, the local chapter of the Baden Powell Service Associates USA, based in Arcata, thanks and applauds the Simpson Family Fund and Green Diamond for going above and beyond in supporting inclusive scouting with an $8,500 grant.

The primary purpose of the requested grant provided a cargo trailer for camping and wilderness trips. It will allow more families to attend 124 Redwood Ranger events, and will allow leaders to carry extra supplies for families who borrow equipment.

Additionally, this grant helped sustain our scholarship fund for annual dues, trip fees, equipment rental and allowed over 50 scouts, leaders, and parents to attend a winter cross country ski and snowshoeing excursion last January.

The Simpson Family Fund grants are coordinated locally by Green Diamond Resource Company.

Green Diamond Vice President and General Manager Jason Carlson said “We are honored to coordinate grants on behalf of the Simpson Family Fund that benefit our local community. This grant helps the scouts experience and learn about our natural resources.”

The Baden-Powell Service Association (BPSA) was formed in the U.S. in 2006 as an independent and traditional-style scouting association.

The principles and methods originally drafted by Robert Baden-Powell in 1907 have been developed and refined in scout associations around the world.

BPSA's program harkens back to the origins of scouting: promoting self-reliance, good citizenship, training in habits of observation and loyalty. Our badgework and program are simple, our uniform is minimal. We teach real outdoor skills and engage in adventures, campouts and community-building.

Service is a core tenets, as we create a culture where children and adults ask, "How can we help?"

The 124 Redwood Rangers has two Group Scout Masters, Rover Knight Daniel Bixler and Rover Joy Debryun. You can reach Daniel and Joy by email or phone at (707) 407-5774, [email protected].















