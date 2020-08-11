10 candidates make ballot for three open Arcata City Council seats

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata voters will choose from among 10 candidates to fill the three open seats on the City Council this fall.

The last of the candidates’ nomination petitions were found sufficient by City Clerk Bridget Dory on Monday. Sufficiency involves verifying that at least 20 of the signatories are registered Arcata voters by comparing them to records on file at the county Elections Office.

Qualified candidates are incumbents Michael Winkler and Paul Pitino, plus Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Emily Grace Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Sarah Schaefer, Kimberley White, Collin Yeo and Camilla Zapata.

Future filings for the candidates will include financial disclosures, due in September and October.

The four-year council seats of Winkler and Pitino are available, as is the one formerly occupied by resigned Councilmember Susan Ornelas.















