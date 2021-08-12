​COVID cases, hospitalizations at all-time highs

Delta dominates, mask mandate returns

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – ​A hoped-for return to normalcy has been upended as a COVID-19 case wave crests, breaking local pandemic records.

​The Delta variant originated in India and has become the dominant strain in the U.S. The strain is also reigniting mass disease in Humboldt, which reinstated a mask mandate last week.

​Announced by county Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman at an August 4 virtual news conference, the mandate orders universal wearing of masks in all indoor settings and outdoors when social distancing can’t be done.

​The last two weeks have been grim, with record-breaking case counts and hospitalizations. On Aug. 6, 100 COVID-19 cases were confirmed during a week that saw 387 new cases and 33 more hospitalizations.

​There were two more COVID-19 deaths, of residents in their 30s and 40s, part of a trend of younger people being more seriously affected.

​During the news conference, Hoffman reported that Delta is “circulating widely in the community” and is a “very different” strain that’s much more contagious.

​“You can really see that now in our case numbers – they’re growing rapidly,” he said, adding that a “dramatic increase” in hospitalizations is also happening.

​“We are now at the highest level of hospitalizations we’ve seen yet throughout the entire pandemic,” Hoffman continued.

​Roberta Luskin-Hawk, CEO of St. Joseph Health, said St. Joseph Hospital has seen a “rapid increase” in COVID-19 patients, with 19 hospitalized there, four of them in ICU care.

​“This is rapidly taking off,” she said.

​The start of the new surge coincided with a statewide “reopening” on June 15. Almost all public health restrictions were lifted and a summer of events, gatherings and social activity kicked off.

​Delta has foiled that and one by one, events are being cancelled.

​The county’s Board of Supervisors was set to return to in-person meetings this week but that plan was reeled back at an Aug. 6 special meeting via Zoom.

​Hoffman had told reporters that about 25 percent of July’s COVID-19 cases were breakthroughs or infections of those who are fully-vaccinated.

​On the morning of the special meeting, Supervisor Rex Bohn divulged that he’s among the county’s breakthrough cases.​​

​Bohn supported Hoffman’s mask mandate, given the circumstances. “The hospitals are pushed to the edge,” he said. “The management of all the hospitals are literally freaking out.”

​He added, “I can’t make the in-person meeting next week, by the way, I’ve got …”

​“Yeah, we know,” said a hoarse and weary-voiced Board Chair Virginia Bass.

​She said continuing to do meetings remotely is “the responsible thing to do” and related that one of her family members has been in the hospital with COVID-19 for nine days.

​“And I’ve been hearing the stories of how bad it was for everybody – there’s no beds,” she continued.

​Her tone turned somewhat bitter. “We didn’t need to be this way right now, we didn’t need to be at this point where we have to start telling people what to do,” she said.

​The mask mandate follows the county’s “self-attestation” policy, which required only unvaccinated people to wear masks on an honor system.

​“There’s members of the community who want to say self-attestation was a failure and we couldn’t have board meetings in here and expect to keep our staff or anyone else safe,” said Bass. “And I’m mad – I don’t get mad but I’m mad right now, not at us, about others who think this is a joke.”

Supervisor Michelle Bushnell told Bass she wanted to respond to “your little thing there” and noted that fully-vaccinated people “obviously” are getting infected.

“With vaccinated people getting it, I’m not willing to make that blanket statement,” she continued.

“I think those of us who are vaccinated are less likely to end up seriously ill if we do get a breakthrough,” Bass said. “That’s the important thing to me and I worry for my children, my grandchildren, quite frankly.”

With that, supervisors voted to continue holding meetings remotely.

During the news conference, Hoffman described vaccination as “the key to ending this pandemic” but the startling turn of events throws expectations adrift.

Fifty-one percent of the county’s population was fully-vaccinated as of the end of last week but that rate – and that of the state and the U.S. – is part of a larger scale.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized that only 15 percent of the global population is fully-vaccinated and most of that percentage represents wealthier countries.

The latest variant benchmark is the WHO’s listing of the Lambda strain as a Variant of Interest or one with effects that “suggest an emergent risk to global public health.”

Lambda is the dominant strain in Peru, which has a 17.5 percent vaccination rate. The strain is spreading throughout much of South America and has appeared in the U.S.

With last week’s cases and hospitalizations, the county’s totals to date are 5,501 and 250 respectively. Humboldt’s COVID-19 death total at press time was 56.

