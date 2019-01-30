Village 2019 plans posted, first meeting on project is Wednesday

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Village student housing project has been reformulated to include apartments available to non-students, with the revised plan to get its first public review Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Council Chamber at City Hall, 736 F St. (See City of Arcata press release, below.)

A new site plan and building elevations have been posted on the City of Arcata website. The posted visualizations illustrate the informal description recently offered by the city.

The project is still sited off campus, at the 11.2 acre Craftsmans Mall location on St. Louis Road.

The site plan indicates that the new Village will include 240 total units housing an estimated 651 people. Some 125 are community apartments averaging 840.7 square feet with 228 available beds, plus 115 student units with one to four residents each, totaling 423 beds and averaging 1,176.5 square feet.

The community apartments are located in two- and three-story buildings on the west side. They are separated from Maple Lane by a parking lot. The student residences are located on the east side facing U.S. Highway 101.

The entire project is encircled by parking, offering 449 vehicle spaces (0.69 per bed), 296 bicycle spaces, 21 motorcycle spaces, an electric vehicle charging station with 13 spaces, 21 spaces for clean air vehicles and 10 handicapped spots.

More images below.

City of Arcata press release

THE CITY OF ARCATA TO HOST PUBLIC MEETING TO REVIEW THE REVISED VILLAGE HOUSING PROJECT

Arcata, CA, January 18, 2019 – The City of Arcata’s Community Development Department is holding an informative meeting to review the Revised Village Housing Project and give members of the community the opportunity to share ideas and concerns regarding the project with City staff.

On August 29, 2018, Arcata City Council voted against the originally proposed Village Housing Project. Council members who opposed the project indicated they would consider approval if it included a mix of open-market housing in addition to student housing, among other stipulations.

The project owner has since reconsidered development plans and has modified the project to include both open market and student housing with other substantive revisions.

Community Development Department staff will be hosting an informal meeting to share the project revisions on Wednesday, January 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, located at 736 F Street in Arcata.

This purpose of this meeting is to provide the community with information about the project changes. Following a presentation of the Revised Village Housing Project proposal, meeting attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas and concerns in working groups facilitated by city staff.

Project revisions and community discussion outcomes from this meeting will be conveyed to City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, February 6, where the council will hear public comment and decide whether to re-initiate consideration of the revised project.

If re-initiated, the council will subsequently hold additional meetings to consider approval of the revised project. If the project is approved, the Planning Commission will then hold a meeting to consider other logistical details.

Additional information and a copy of the Revised Village Housing Project proposal will be made available for viewing at cityofarcata.org, and community members who wish to receive notifications regarding this project may sign up for notifications on the City’s website.















