Victim was ‘set up’ in homicide

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA/MANILA – One of the five accused murderers in the December slaying of Tyson Eduardo Claros, 20, of McKinleyville admitted to setting up the victim for an “ass whipping,” according to arrest records.

The admission came from Tamara Nicole Thomson, 18, charged with carjacking and personal use of a firearm as well as murder.

The genesis of the set-up and what followed it are documented in three accounts gathered by Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies. They took statements from two suspects, Thomson, and her boyfriend Cesar Valenzuela-Campos, 23; and from an eyewitness to the gunplay, identified as Brittany Boyd. The killing occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 12 on State Route 255 in Manila.

It was Thomson who admitted after being taken into custody on Park Street in Eureka that Claros was ambushed by five young people who suspected he had sexually molested the 3-year-old daughter of two of the other suspects.

Thomson told deputies that she and Catherine Fode, the girl’s mother, agreed that Thomson would arrange for Claros to pick up Thomson and take her to McKinleyville.

Instead of Claros, however, it was arranged that Boyd, the lone eyewitness to the murder, would drive Thomson to “an unknown location” in McKinleyville. The murdered Claros was in Boyd’s front passenger seat.

Boyd told investigators that she knew Thomson only as “Tamara.” She later identified Thomson via Facebook. Court records don’t establish Boyd’s connection, if any, with Claros, nor why she came to be the driver instead of him.

Boyd said she “located” Thomson near Zoe Barnum High School on Harris Street in Eureka in the wee morning hours of Dec. 12.

Thomson wanted to take back roads north to McKinleyville to avoid “‘the cops,’” Boyd quoted her passenger as saying.

En route via State Route 255, Thomson allegedly brandished a handgun and asked Boyd to turn the vehicle around and double back to a wide turnout at the end of Vance Avenue.

Boyd told officers she refused and pulled over to the right hand shoulder.

Just as her car came to a stop, she recounted, another vehicle pulled up in back of hers. Four males and one female got out, wielding firearms. They rushed to Boyd’s vehicle.

Boyd said an “unknown Hispanic-looking male” forced open her faulty driver’s door and pulled her out. She hastened away along the left side of the road, hearing several gun shots as she fled.

She also heard Claros asking what was going on.

When Boyd turned and looked back, she saw Thomson get into the second vehicle and Claros “walk a few steps behind” Boyd’s car, then fall to the ground.

An unidentified male, later alleged to be Brandon James Mitchell, 22, father of the 3-year-old, fired “two additional shots at Claros” as he lay dying, Boyd told deputies.

In a separate statement to investigators, Thomson gave an account somewhat at variance with Boyd’s. Thomson intended to direct Boyd to stop at a Patriot Gas Station in Eureka for a surprise rendezvous with Fode (the mother) and Mitchell (the father), plus Fode’s boyfriend, Hector Godoy-Standley, and Thomson’s boyfriend, Valenzuela-Campos. The group was in Godoy-Standley’s red Dodge Dart.

However, Boyd and her passenger, the ill-fated Claros, did not stop at the Patriot station, according to Thomson. Instead they continued on R Street toward State Route 255. The Dodge carrying the other suspects caught up with Boyd and Claros “about a half mile north of Vance Avenue.”

In Thomson’s version, her boyfriend, Valenzuela-Campos, “ran up” to Boyd’s driver door while Mitchell ran up to the passenger front door, behind which Claros was seated.

In a separate statement to officers, Valenzuela-Campos admitted that he exclaimed to Boyd, “Get the fuck out of the car!”

Thomson said there was “a small struggle” to extract Claros from the car. Godoy-Standley and Fode were somewhere near either the rear or the passenger side of Boyd’s vehicle, Thomson recalled.

She and Valenzuela-Campos made off with Boyd’s car just as the shooting, allegedly by Mitchell, stopped.

Several miles from the crime scene, Thomson pulled over and Valenzuela-Campos “ran up a small grassy hill to the right of the roadway and dropped a firearm” – a .22 caliber revolver that would be located by investigators.

Shortly afterward, Thomson flagged down Godoy-Standley and she and Valenzuela-Campos rode with the others to Blue Lake in the Dodge Dart.

Vanzuela-Campos was later picked up separately during a traffic stop. He admitted he was present when Claros was shot and he supported Thomson’s claim that the shooting stemmed from an undocumented suspicion that the victim was a sex offender.















