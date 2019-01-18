Two new downtown Arcata cannabis vendors OK’d

Kevin L. Hoover

ARCATA – The Planning Commission last week approved use permits for two new downtown cannabis vendors. The new cannabis retailers are Pacific Paradise, a 48-year-old existing shop located at 1087 H St., and The Fireplace, located at 1041 F St., Suite A.

The new vendors are the first to apply since the state created a legal framework for cannabis sales, and will double the number of cannabis outlets in Arcata. These already include Humboldt Patient Resource Center and Heart of Humboldt. A total of 15 use permits are available under Arcata’s retail cannabis ordinance.

Some members of the public expressed concern about the proliferation of cannabis vendors and the shop’s proximity to the Arcata Ball Park (which was repeatedly mis-referred to by members of the public and even by planning staff as “Crabs Field”), but most supported Pacific Paradise gaining the permit.

Many speakers extolled owner Nick Matthews’ sterling personal and professional qualities.

Matthews and Fireplace applicant Joseph Barclay both vowed never to have firearms present on their properties as part of their respective security plans, and that was written into their conditions of approval.

Both business owners spoke in support of each others’ permits being approved. Several speakers said approvals would improve the downtown business climate.

Barclay promised a tasteful, safe and secure but enterprising cannabis business offering only locally produced products.

