Trinidad Tidings: Thanks Dan!

Outgoing City Manager Dan Berman was honored at last week’s Trinidad City Council meeting with cake and coffee and well wishes from Trinidad Civic Club and the community. The council is actively screening applications for the job, however, it was decided that the council would hire Dan as an independent contractor, working about 15 hours a week, to assist with city business until the new manager is hired.

Other agenda items included a presentation by Trails Committee members Shirley Laos, Zach Brown and Scarlet Ibis on recommendations for trail maintenance, signage and invasive species control. The mission and vision statement of the committee are “The prudent preservation and maintenance of the pedestrian trail system in and around Trinidad,” and “The further acquisition of land and partnerships to expand and connect the pedestrian trail system throughout the city and its surrounds.”

The Trails Committee Charter reads “The primary function is to advise the City Council, staff and Planning Commission on matters relating to policies affecting trails in the City of Trinidad.”

Other Trails Committee members are Gail Kenny, Frankie Meyers, Rosie Clayburn and Ben Morehead. The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month in the Club Room, Town Hall. Time and date are posted regularly at the Town Hall and at the post office.

In other city business, there was a lengthy discussion among the city council members, with many comments from the audience, on rezoning the four-plex on Parker Street between the Eatery and Holy Trinity Church from urban residential to planned development.

The council voted 3-1, with Mayor Ladwig recusing himself from the discussion since he is a very close neighbor, to approve the rezoning.

Meantime, the Planning Commission and the council continue efforts to complete the General Plan, not updated since 1980.

Big Lagoon School News

Big Lagoon School Superintendent-Principal Jennifer Glueck invites community members to participate in the School Site Council and Safety Committee meeting coming up on Thursday, Jan. 17. Call the school at (707) 677-3688 or email [email protected] for time and meeting room. The Board of Trustees meets on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. at the school. Members of the school community are welcome to attend.

In other news, students are looking forward to attending a Feb. 5 performance of the Golden Chinese Acrobats at the Arkley Center, Eureka. Since January is Whole Grain Month and National Oatmeal Month besides, the students learned that Russia, Canada, the U.S.A., Finland and Poland are the world’s leading producers of oats. As well, the students have regular lessons in speaking the Yurok language. Much going on at little Big Lagoon School.

‘Freedom of the Press: What Does it Mean?’

Trinidad Lion Martha Sue Davis and Bill Nelson are chairmen of the 82nd Annual District 4 Lions Club Student Speakers Contest.

High school students are invited to research and prepare a 10-minute speech on “Freedom of the Press: What Does it Mean?” for the contest set for Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. The winner of the Trinidad Lions Club contest will receive $100 (all qualifying contestants will receive $25) and a chance to compete against the winners of other local club contests. Additional levels include a final statewide contest for which the winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

Contact Martha or Bill at (707) 677-3776 or (650) 400-4803 for additional information or go to the student speakers website at md4lions/student-speakers-contest.org.

Don’t forget that the Trinidad Lions hold Lions Club Breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Trinidad School.

At the WCA

Flicks and Jazz have switched nights. The Big Sleep (1946) starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall will be shown at WCA, 501 South Westhaven Dr. on Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

An Evening of Free Jazz and Ballads with trumpeter Nicholas Talvola and RLA is set for Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 to $20 on a sliding scale. WCA announces that the new Artist in Residence is Crystal Ange; Musician in Residence is violinist Rosalind Parducci; and Writer in Residence is Bryan Radzin. The gallery is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. “A World in Color” featuring the photographs of Nancy Rae Burrow and Alan Samuel is currently on view. Call (707) 677-9493 or go to westhavencenter.org for more program, art and fitness class details

Trinidad Clam Beach Run

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce reminds runners to register for the Trinidad Clam Beach Run Honoring Ford Hess coming up soon on Saturday, Jan. 26. Go to trinidadtoclambeach.com to register for the 3, 5 3/4 or 8 3/4 mile run-walk. There is a Trinidad School-sponsored carbohydrate-loading spaghetti dinner at Trinidad School the night before which benefits school class projects. Call (707) 677-3631 for details.

