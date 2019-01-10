Trinidad Tidings: Take the challenge and sign up for the big race

The 54th Annual Trinidad to Clam Beach Run Honoring Ford Hess is set for Saturday, Feb. 2. The 8 3/4 mile and three mile events commence at 12:30 p.m. at Westgate and Patrick’s Point Drive just north of Larrupin’ Café while the 5 3/4 mile event starts at 1:30 from the intersection of Main Street and Patrick’s Point Drive near the Chevron Station.

Both the 8 3/4 mile and the 5 3/4 mile runs end on Clam Beach near Strawberry Creek after crossing the Little River. The three-mile run ends in Trinidad on Trinity Street. There is a $40 registration fee which includes a commemorative T-shirt.

Trinidad Chamber of Commerce volunteer Katherine Wayne will register runners on Friday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Red Lion Inn in Eureka. Jan West will lead registration at Town Hall on race day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. but the fee goes up to $45 on that day. Register early online at trinidadtoclambeachrun.com.

Melanie Getman is race director. Katherine, Jan and Melanie encourage race volunteers, particularly experienced ones, to contact Katherine at [email protected] to lend assistance.

The leadership team reminds runners and walkers that for safety’s sake, no strollers, bicycles, headsets or dogs are permitted on the course, which runs from Patrick’s Point Drive to Stagecoach Road and then to town, Scenic Drive, Moonstone Beach and Clam Beach.

There’s a Spaghetti Feed with meat and vegetarian sauce options at Trinidad School from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1 with proceeds earmarked for school class trips.

Trinidad City Council tonight

Outgoing City Manager Dan Berman will be honored at a Trinidad Civic Club coffee and cake celebration at the Trinidad City Council meeting Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will commence at 6:15 p.m. with Mayor Steve Ladwig and Councilmembers Jack West, Jim Baker, Dwight Miller and Tom Davies in their places at the first 2019 Council meeting.

Psychedelvis returns to Blue Lake Casino

Trinidad’s Tim Breed, who performs fine impersonations of Elvis Presley and David Bowie, will entertain on Jan. 11 at Blue Lake Casino from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It’s a birthday celebration for Elvis and David Bowie, both born on Jan. 9. Dress up and dance the night away. Free admission.

Nancy Rae Burrow & Alan Samuels exhibit at WCA

“A World of Color,” with photographs by Nancy Rae Burrow and Alan Samuel, will open on Sunday, Jan. 13 with a reception for the artists from 1 to 4 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. All are invited to attend.

Rand, Diggins & Randles concert

Familiar Trinidad musicians Joanne Rand, Rob Diggins and Tim Randles will combine their talents on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at the newly classically refurbished historic North of Fourth Pub at 207 Third St., Eureka.

Singer-songwriter Rand, violinist Diggins and pianist Randles, all nationally and internationally known performers, are familiar to Westhaven Center for the Arts audiences, will share their considerable musical gifts with the audience.

Rand is currently releasing her 17th Indie CD (Diggins has been featured on three of them) of original tunes. Randles has served as musical director for shows at Dell’Arte and HSU and he currently hosts the jazz series at WCA. Sliding scale admission. Call (707) 798-6303 for program information.

Trinidad Lions pancake breakfast resumes

Trinidad Lions took a December break from preparing delicious breakfasts for the community at Trinidad School, however, culinary expertise resumes on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the school on Trinity Street.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs and the diner’s choice of ham or sausage.

Biscuits and gravy and eggs is another option. Juice and hot drinks are included in the far-too-low price of $6 for adults and $3 for children.

A book sale is part of the morning fun. Hardback books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents.

Rest in Peace Bill Harkins and Ursula Mayclin Melvin

Bill Harkins, part of Trinidad’s “Doghouse Gang” which frequents the Seascape, passed away early this month. He, with his late wife, Luone Harkins, have been a positive force for goodness, including Trinidad Library support, since they came to Trinidad decades ago to be near their son, Tim Harkins, and his family.

Ursula Mayclin Melvin, daughter of Jim and Susan Stephenson, died on December 16, 2018 in Portland, Oregon.

She, like her mother, was a Montessori teacher and student, sharing her Montessori expertise internationally.

Her two young children, Fischer and Alexandra Carroll, are Montessori students in Portland, where they live with their father Charles Carroll. The faces and outdoor adventures of Ursula, her sister Narda Sherman and brother Michael Stephenson are familiar to Trinidad art gallery visitors as their artist mother, Susan Stephenson, frequently made her exceptional children the subject of her portraits and landscapes.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















